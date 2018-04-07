‘Only 28 Candidates Registered For Common Entrance Exam In Zamfara’

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday said the Federal Government was worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country, who registered for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination. The minister, in a statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Priscillia Ihuoma, noted that only 28 candidates from Zamfara State registered for the examination.

by Olaleye Aluko, Abuja Apr 07, 2018

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday said the Federal Government was worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country, who registered for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination.

The minister, in a statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Priscillia Ihuoma, noted that only 28 candidates from Zamfara State registered for the examination.

Pleading with state governments, heads of schools and interest groups to persuade school-age children in the areas with low registration to register for the examination, he said that a directive had been given to leave the portal open for registration until April 13. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

Adamu said the report of a stakeholders’ meeting held recently indicated that Taraba, Kebbi and Zamfara states had the lowest number of candidates who  registered for the entrance examination. While Taraba had 95 candidates, Kebbi had 50.

The release read in part, “Ahead of the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination for admission of candidates into the 104 Federal Government colleges on Saturday, April 14, the minister has expressed worry over low registration for the examination so far.

“According to him, the report of a meeting of major stakeholders in the education sector said candidates registered in 2018 stood at 71,294 as against 80,421 that wrote the examination in 2017.

“The report further shows three states with the highest number of pupils registered so far are: Lagos with 24,465 candidates, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with 7,699 and Rivers State with 4,810 candidates respectively. On the other hand, three states with extreme low registration are: Zamfara with only 28 candidates, Kebbi, 50 and Taraba, 95 candidates respectively.”

The minister said the examination would go on as planned and urged state governments, parents, heads of schools and relevant interest groups in areas to take steps to remedy the situation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion ASUU And The New Unionism: Redeeming Imperative By Shina Afolayan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Oyo Security Outfit "Detains" Student Leader
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Edo NLC Makes U-Turn On Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Ondo State High School Students Arrested For Cult Activities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Soyinka: Africa's Best At 80 By Olusanya Aribatise
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Memo To Nnia Nwodo: Ike Ekweremadu Is Not A ‘Revered’ Igbo Son By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Explains Introduction Of New Uniform
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Free Bride In Kaduna After Ransom Payment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Journalism Smart-Cole Lands In Hospital After Rough Treatment From Buhari's Security Operatives
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Arewa Youth Forum To Obasanjo: You've No Moral Ground To Attack Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ohaneze Ndigbo Spits Fire Over Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu's 22 Houses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Of House Leader, Gbajabiamila, Seek 5th Term For Lawmaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Policemen, Six Others Killed In Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters List: PDP Chairman Sues Lai Mohammed, Demands N1.5bn Damages
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
NNPC NNPC Signs Contracts For 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Niger Basin: NBA Launches $300m AfDB Fund
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Leaders Reject Buhari's Second Term Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad