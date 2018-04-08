Presidency Says Buhari Leaves Nigeria For London On Monday, Date Of Return Not Stipulated

The Nigerian presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday 9th April, 2018 for an official visit to Britain where he is due to hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

The presidency said the investment ventures to be negotiated by Buhari will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

Also, President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

Though the presidency said further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain, the date of his return to Nigeria was not stipulated in the statement. President Muhammadu Buhari