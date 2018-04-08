University Of Ibadan Evicts Medical Students After Protest Against Fee Hike

The management of the University of Ibadan has ordered medical students to evacuate their hostel, Alexander Brown Hall after a peaceful protest over what the students described as an astronomical increase in their school and accommodation fees.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 08, 2018

The management of the school had jacked accommodation fee being paid by the students from N14, 000 to N30, 000 for residential halls within the university’s main campus, and to N40, 000 for students resident in the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University College Teaching Hospital.

The medical students had on Thursday embarked on protest over the increase.

Following the protests, the University authorities on Saturday issued a notice, directing all the medical students to vacate the Alexander Brown Hall.

In the letter signed by the University’s registrar, O.I Olympus, the Academic Board of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, ordered an immediate closure of the hall.

“At its meeting of Friday, 06 April 2018, the Academic Board of College of Medicine, University of Ibadan considered the situation report with respect to students’ agitation regarding an upward review of the professional Training/Accommodation Fee as approved by the Senate.

“In view of the security threat that the student action may pose, the Board, therefore, recommended an immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice with a review of the situation in two weeks.

“Consequently, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of the Senate has approved the recommendation of the Academic Board of the College. Students resident in the Alexander Brown Hall are therefore directed to vacate the hall in or before 12noon of Saturday 7 April 2018” the letter reads.

At the time of filing this report, the students are outside of the hall with their bags, mats, wearing their ward gown.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

