2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution

An Islamic group, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has warned politicians in Nigeria not to turn the country into a ‘battleground’ as the 2019 general election draws closer.

The group, in a statement obviously directed at ex-Nigerian and military leaders like former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, General T.Y Danjuma, former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, who have all been critical of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in recent times.

In the statement signed by the group Executive Secretary and CEO, Professor Dawud O.S Noibi, MUSWEEN warned the elder statesmen “not to throw the country into further confusion.” IBB with former heads of state Olusegun Obasanjo amd Muhammadu Buhari

“Our politicians must conduct themselves in a decent manner and not turn Nigeria into a battle zone. They must remember that only Allah can grant power and authority to whomever He wills. As such, we call on all politicians and the electorate to eschew violence in whatever form. The nation can only make progress in an atmosphere of peace.”

“Against the background of recent political developments, we use this opportunity to call on past political leaders especially Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Theophilus Danjuma to thread with caution as elder statesmen and not throw the nation into further confusion.” The statement read

On Leah Sharibu, the only non-Muslim girl among the Dapchi Schoolgirls, the group said it was disturbed by the report and also reiterated “Islam forbids forceful conversion of non-Muslims to Islam and enjoins respect for People of the Book – Jews and Christians. Indeed, Allah explicitly directs Muslims to provide refuge to even idol-worshippers who seek shelter in our abodes and grant them protection to safety!”

“We, therefore, call on members of the Boko Haram group to release the girl forthwith without any further delay. It is unimaginable how far the group could go in its acts of mindless disservice to Islam and Muslims. Islam stands for humanity, not against it!” the statement read.