APC NWC: Oyegun, Others Can Seek Re-election If They Get Waivers, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that members of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will need waivers to seek re-election in the forthcoming congresses and national convention of the party.

The President said this on April 9 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. Buhari and Oyegun

He pointed out that based on the provision of Section 30 (1) (3) of the party’s constitution, the current members of the NEC are not eligible to seek re-election as Section 30 (1) (3) clearly states that any officer currently serving and who wants to seek re-election must resign their appointments 30 days before the election.

The president then said that it is only when and if the party grants them waivers that they can seek re-election in the coming convention.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the president gave the directive that the party conduct congress and elect new party executives.