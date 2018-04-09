Buhari Chances of Winning In 2019 'As Tall As El-Rufai,' Says Omokri

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has responded to President Muhammadu Buhari's declaration to seek for re-election for another term of in the 2019 general poll.

Reno Omokri who is known for using social media platforms to criticize the incumbent government compared Buhari's chances of winning the election to the heights of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Reno Omokri and President Buhari

He wrote on his twitter handle, “It is a good thing that it was @Elrufai who announced President @MBuhari’s second term because his chances of re-election is as tall as El-Rufai.

“A man whose supporters can’t declare one thing he has initiated and completed has declared us all fools by this 2nd term declaration.”