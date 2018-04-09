El-rufai, A Bad Example To Other Governors - Labour Congress

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2018

Mr. Joe Ajaero, the Secretary-General of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria has declared that it would not be easy for Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State to get a second term of office.

The Labour leader told journalists in Rivers state that the governor’s recent decision to move the matter of wages to the concurrent list and his sack of workers has made him a bad example to other governors.

He said “They think labor is just civil or public servants in their states and that is why they recommended putting it on the concurrent list. He even went further to say civil servants do not deserve N18, 000 minimum wage.

“Labour is more than that. Like National Union of Electricity Employees, do we have employees that El-Rufai control, no! They are purely national. And these are people that are part of labor, so at what point can you now pass it to a state?”

“All these are to be considered to teach El-Rufai a lesson that no other governor will follow him to set that bad example. There will be an opportunity to deal with him and it will be difficult for him to seek re-election.” Gov. El-Rufai

SaharaReporters, New York

