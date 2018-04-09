Ex -NSA Dasuki Demands N5bn From Federal Govt For Illegal Detention

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/263/2018 and filed on March 15, 2018, the former NSA is also begging the court to order his unconditional release from the custody of DSS

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2018

Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), has gone to court to demand for payment of N5bn as "general damages and compensation" from the Department of State Service, DSS, for the alleged violation of his fundamental human rights as enshrined under Sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, has been assigned to hear the case, although no date has been fixed yet for hearing.

It will be recalled that, on October 4, 2016, the Economic Community of West African States court of Justice had ordered the release of Dasuki from the custody of DSS, but the Federal government has failed to obey the order.

In the judgement by ECOWAS court, the Federal Government was also ordered to pay N15m damages to Dasuki as it noted that the continued detention of the former NSA was unlawful and a violation of his right. Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) SaharaReporters Media

