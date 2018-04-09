Mohammed Dauda To Sue National Intelligence Agency and New Director General

Former Director General, DG, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Dauda is set to institute a legal action against the agency and the new DG over his dismissal from office. Dauda, whose dismissal from the agency was riddled with controversies, revealed through his lawyer that he would be challenging his sack from the agency. In a notice of intention sent to the NIA DG obtained by SaharaReporters, Mohammed said that he would also be questioning processes that led to his dismissal while praying that the court declares his dismissal as illegal in the suit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2018

Former Director General, DG, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Dauda is set to institute a legal action against the agency and the new DG over his dismissal from office.

Dauda, whose dismissal from the agency was riddled with controversies, revealed through his lawyer that he would be challenging his sack from the agency.

In a notice of intention sent to the NIA DG obtained by SaharaReporters, Mohammed said that he would also be questioning processes that led to his dismissal while praying that the court declares his dismissal as illegal in the suit.

“The said action when instituted will challenge the process leading to the purported dismissal of our client from the Agency and the relief shall be amongst others a declaration that the process leading to the purported dismissal as well as the purported dismissal of our client without due process of law is illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the lawyer said.

Dauda also said he would be seeking to be reinstated as substantial DG of the agency in the suit.

This website had reported that how Mohammed fought off attempts by Messrs. Babagana Kingibe, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and his protégé and incumbent D-G of the NIA, Mr. Rufai Abubakar and Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff to steal $44million NIA intervention fund.

This website also reported how some directors in the NIA) raised alarm over the change of leadership in the agency.

The directors had called for an urgent intervention to stop the change in the agency 's leadership from having severe consequences on the country's security.

They also demanded the removal of the newly appointed DG, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar who they alleged is unqualified to head the agency. Rufai Abubakar DG NIA

SaharaReporters, New York

