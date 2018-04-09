My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala

Minister of finance under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has declared that fighting corruption in Nigeria is a “dangerous” venture. Okonjo-Iweala said this while disclosing reasons for writing her new book titled, “‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines.’ The former minister said writing the book was a risk she decided to take and that the book gives clarity into what it takes to fight corruption from the frontlines.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 09, 2018

Okonjo-Iweala said this while disclosing reasons for writing her new book titled, “‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines.’

The former minister said writing the book was a risk she decided to take and that the book gives clarity into what it takes to fight corruption from the frontlines.

In a tweet sent out via her official Twitter handle, @NOiweala she said, “The book description notes that it is risky for me to write this book, but also dangerous not to write it.

“It is risky because corrupt and vested interests described in the book may attempt to attack me and my family physically and reputationally as they have done before. But keeping quiet allows these same vested interests to muddy the waters and pretend to be reformers.”

“Vested interests thrive in opaqueness and confusion. Nigerians deserve transparency on the way governance, budget, and financial management processes work. Until they understand this and demand better nothing much will change. Development practitioners need insights into what it means to grapple with corruption from the frontlines. And our young people need hope. They need to know that if they have the courage to fight they can win.”

The book which was published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Press will be released on April 12, 2018.

