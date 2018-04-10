190 Power Projects To Be Completed In Few Months, Says Fashola

In fulfilment of federal government's incremental power recovery programme, the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola , says the Tansmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDDPHC) are set to commission new projects that will further help in boosting electricity supply to Nigerians in few months.

Speaking at a stakeholders forum on Monday, Fashola revealed that TCN is working on 90 projects, which include bulding of new substations or expansion of some of the existing ones, while NDPHC is working on 100 projects under the National Integrated Power Project, (NIPP).

Fashola said, "At the moment, there are over 90 TCN projects for transmission expansion, which the TCN will be inaugurating nationwide in the next few weeks and months. Some are completed and some are nearing completion.

“The same is also true of the NDPHC, as it has over 100 distribution projects at various stages of completion under the NIPP (National Integrated Power Projects). Over the next few weeks and months, they will be going out to inaugurate and energise those projects.”

TCN and the Discos have been at loggerheads over shortfall in electricity supply and poor state of distribution substations.

Fashola anticipates that the wheeling capacity of TCN will increase to 20,000 mw by 2020. Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola