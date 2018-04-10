2019: Buhari To Decide Participation In Presidential Debates - Presidency

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says it is too early to deliberate on whether President Muhammadu Buhari will be part of the debates to be organized for the presidential candidates in the 2019 general election.   But Adesina who took questions from the anchors of Channels Television breakfast programme via Skype from London on Tuesday, said when the time eventually comes, the President will decide whether to be part of the debates for the presidential candidates.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 10, 2018

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says it is too early to deliberate on whether President Muhammadu Buhari will be part of the debates to be organized for the presidential candidates in the 2019 general election.  

But Adesina who took questions from the anchors of Channels Television breakfast programme via Skype from London on Tuesday, said when the time eventually comes, the President will decide whether to be part of the debates for the presidential candidates.

“That should be left for the president to decide. I think it is too early for us to debate on whether the president will go for a debate or not. All that is important now is, the president has declared and Nigerians are happy.”

On why Buhari declared for re-election yesterday, the presidential aide said, “The time has come for him to declare, practically, if you look at the situation in APC, the party is going for an elective convention and it is good the party goes into the convention with a likely candidate in mind because, in one way or the other, it will affect the convention.” President Muhammadu Buhari

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term: Matters Arising, By Mike Ozehkome:
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: We'll Pay For Buhari's Nomination Form- APC UK Vows
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad