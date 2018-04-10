2019: Buhari To Decide Participation In Presidential Debates - Presidency

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says it is too early to deliberate on whether President Muhammadu Buhari will be part of the debates to be organized for the presidential candidates in the 2019 general election.

But Adesina who took questions from the anchors of Channels Television breakfast programme via Skype from London on Tuesday, said when the time eventually comes, the President will decide whether to be part of the debates for the presidential candidates.

“That should be left for the president to decide. I think it is too early for us to debate on whether the president will go for a debate or not. All that is important now is, the president has declared and Nigerians are happy.”

On why Buhari declared for re-election yesterday, the presidential aide said, “The time has come for him to declare, practically, if you look at the situation in APC, the party is going for an elective convention and it is good the party goes into the convention with a likely candidate in mind because, in one way or the other, it will affect the convention.” President Muhammadu Buhari