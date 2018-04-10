2019: Senior Advocate Says Inefficiency will Linger If Buhari is Re-elected

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ntufam Mba Ukweni, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not introduce any new thing, but continue with his ‘inefficient’ mode of administration if he is re-elected in 2019.

Ukweni said, “If President Buhari wins the 2019 election, the inefficiency will continue, I don’t see any magic to be done if he wins the 2019 election, there is not going to be any change than what we have now. It is the nature of our people, it is a nature of a black man to perpetuate himself in power.

“I don’t think there will be any new ideas; it is left for Nigerians to decide. They did it in 2015 thinking that President Buhari will change things but we have not seen anything different, we have seen how far he has gone in the correction process. President Muhammadu Buhari

“If he has done well, it is for Nigerians to decides, then return him, if he has not done well, it is still the choice of Nigerians to vote him out.”

On the administration’s efforts in reconstructing the economy, the SAN said, “If the economy improves, everybody would have seen the improvement, improvement in the economy is not a hidden thing, as far as I am concerned, I have not seen any improvement in the economy.

“Now, the living standard is very poor, we have increasing unemployment, income is very poor, and these are the indices in measuring the improvement in the economy. There is no improvement in the economy.”