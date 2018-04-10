Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term Will Shut Up Opposition – Gov. Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said that President Muhammadu Buhari will get more votes in 2019 than he got when he was first elected in 2015 because Nigerians have realized that he meant well for the country.

The governor also said the President's declaration of his intention to run for re-election in 2019 would go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system.

In the statement issued on his behalf on Monday evening, Gov. Okorocha, the governor also said that the president Buhari has done well to deserve a second tenure.

“Those who had wanted to blackmail him out of going for another term can now find other meaningful things to keep themselves busy. Unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that looted the country for sixteen years, APC does not owe any apologies for its first four years; APC has no apology to make because it has done wonderfully well considering the magnitude of the rot it met on ground in 2015.

“The antenna of the opposition in the country will finally be lowered when the campaigns begin and the party will be showing Nigerians its achievements in the states under its control and at the federal level. President Buhari would largely garner more votes in 2019 than he had done in 2015 because most Nigerians, including people of the Southeast, have seen that he meant well for the nation and the citizenry,” the president said in a statement released on his behalf by his media aide. Okorocha and Buhari