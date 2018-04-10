Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term Will Shut Up Opposition – Gov. Okorocha

The governor also said the President's declaration of his intention to run for re-election in 2019 would go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2018

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said that President Muhammadu Buhari will get more votes in 2019 than he got when he was first elected in 2015 because Nigerians have realized that he meant well for the country.

The governor also said the President's declaration of his intention to run for re-election in 2019 would go a long way to reduce the noise of the opposition and take care of the idiosyncrasies of certain elements in the system.

In the statement issued on his behalf on Monday evening, Gov. Okorocha, the governor also said that the president Buhari has done well to deserve a second tenure.

“Those who had wanted to blackmail him out of going for another term can now find other meaningful things to keep themselves busy. Unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that looted the country for sixteen years, APC does not owe any apologies for its first four years; APC has no apology to make because it has done wonderfully well considering the magnitude of the rot it met on ground in 2015.

“The antenna of the opposition in the country will finally be lowered when the campaigns begin and the party will be showing Nigerians its achievements in the states under its control and at the federal level. President Buhari would largely garner more votes in 2019 than he had done in 2015 because most Nigerians, including people of the Southeast, have seen that he meant well for the nation and the citizenry,” the president said in a statement released on his behalf by his media aide. Okorocha and Buhari PremiumTimes

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Chances of Winning In 2019 'As Tall As El-Rufai,' Says Omokri
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Dauda To Sue National Intelligence Agency and New Director General
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Chances of Winning In 2019 'As Tall As El-Rufai,' Says Omokri
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Appoints Sacked Senator As Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC NWC: Oyegun, Others Can Seek Re-election If They Get Waivers, Says Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Says Buhari Leaves Nigeria For London On Monday, Date Of Return Not Stipulated
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad