Buhari Has A Record Of Increasing Poverty, I Can Do Better, Says Moghalu

A presidential aspirant and former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Kingsley Moghalu says he can do better than the administration President Muhammadu Buhari, which according to him, has only succeeded in increasing poverty and insecurity in the country, if elected to the number one position in the country in the 2019 general election.

Moghalu, who said this in reaction to the president’s official announcement of his intention to seek the second term in office in a statement on Tuesday affirmed that in contrast to Buhari, he will offer Nigerians a competent and effective leadership.

The former CBN deputy governor said he had a vision of something new bold and different for the country.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has every right to seek a second term in office if his political party nominates him. It will be up to Nigerians to judge his performance track record so far. Kingsley Moghalu

“In contrast with that record of increasing poverty and insecurity in our country, I offer my vision of something new, bold and different.

“I offer a new kind of competent, inclusive and effective leadership that will truly usher Nigeria into the 21st century and build a better future for our children and youth.”

He promised Nigerians a stable and secure nation if elected president of Nigeria in 2019.

Moghalu said he will lead a government that will unite Nigeria and build a “stable and secure nation, reverse extreme poverty and high unemployment with effective economic management, and restores Nigeria’s standing in the world.

“My government will establish a productive innovation-led economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues, establish a public-private venture capital fund with a minimum capital of N500 billion (with private sector co-investment to fund could attain a size of N1 trillion) to create jobs by investing in new businesses by unemployed youth, reform the Nigerian police force by recruiting, training and equipping a minimum of 1.5 million persons with improved remuneration to create safe and secure communities.

“My government will empower women with a 50:50 gender parity policy in political appointments, and initiate a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria to restore true federalism for stability and prosperity.”