Buhari's Second Term, A Continuation Of Sufferings For Nigerians - Green Party Chairman.

An ex-presidential candidate and national chairman, Green Party of Nigeria, Chief Sam Eke, has said re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari would be tantamount to the continuation of suffering in the country.

Chief Sam spoke in reaction to the President’s declaration of his intention to seek re-election during in 2019.

The party chairman said while Buhari has the right to seek for re-election, the responsibility of deciding who will be the next President of the country lies with Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari

He said, “I want to really tell you that the declaration by President Buhari, if Nigerians allow it to see the light of the day, that means Nigerians like and enjoy suffering. I want to also say that Nigerians that I have seen, will not want a continuation of suffering, instability, lack of security in the system. So, I know very well that is far from reality. And now that he has declared, we expect more people to declare.”

“We know Buhari has the legitimate right to contest or seek re-election, but the fact remains that, what is obtainable in this country is suffering. And we do not want to continue the suffering. There is no one that enjoys suffering, instability, killings or a lot of uncertainties. He is entitled to his own ambition, but Nigerian electorates will decide.”

There have been mixed reactions to the declaration of President Buhari that he will seek re-election for a second term. While some are applauding the president, others are of the opinion that he has not done enough to seek re-election as reflected in some view collated by Sahara Reporters through twitter.

Lawal Sama’ila Yakawada tweeted “Now that President Muhammmadu Buhari has officially announced his intention to seek second term for the office of the presidency in 2019, I’m very happy for Nigerians. In the interest of the country, we will do our very best to get him re-elected. #Buhari2019”

Sholá @Delasholz tweeted “#Buhari2019. Except there’s a better candidate, if you like fall and die, I’m voting for him! .” Son of Mercy tweeted “No vacancy in Aso Rock #Buhari2019. If ure blind enough not to see wat Buhari is doing, I am not blind not to see.”

DonSamuel Marvellous tweeted “#Buhari2019 is upon us. Get your PVCs. That way, we can kick out an incompetent administration.” Egbuna Elijah tweeted “Now that change has failed, what will be the slogan? Buhari2019 #Buhari2019.”

APOTHECARY tweeted “We have Lagos Twitter community, we have Tinibu and his boys and above all we have God. #Buhari2019. If that pains you, you can jump into the Lagoon or from Kufene mountain as Oba of Lagos or Elrufai will say.”