Herdsmen Kill 5 In Attack On Plateau Village

Five people were allegedly killed while three others were injured in an attack by suspected gunmen at Inding Village in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

The attack was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Terna Tyopev on Monday.

Tyopev said that investigation has commenced into the matter.

He said “Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed five people, injuring three others at Inding Village in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

“The attackers struck the village on Sunday at about 8p.m.,’’