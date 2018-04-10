Nigerians Must Be Allowed To Practice Their Faith Freely, Anywhere, Says Sowore

The convener of the Take Back Nigeria movement and a 2019 presidential aspirant, Mr Omoyele Sowore declared at a meeting with supporters of Sheik Zak-Zaky, the detained leader of the Nigerian Shiite community on Monday that Nigerians must be free to practice their religion wherever they are.

The presidential aspirant who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters recalled the events that culminated in the extrajudicial murder of over 347 Shiites and their quick burial in mass graves in December 2015 at the meeting.

He also revealed to the group that he was on the phone with Zak Zaky’s wife during the brutal assault on the Shiite community in Zaria. Omoyele Sowore

Sowore decried the continued detention of the Shiite leader, despite numerous court orders for his release.

He declared that the Take Back Nigeria movement is committed to the emergence of a Nigeria where every Nigerian is free to worship and practice their faith, without fear of persecution.

Sowore commended supporters of the Shiite movement for the peaceful nature of their protests and assured them that in a Nigeria that was led by the Take-Back Nigeria movement, Zak-Zaky, the Nigerian Shiite community and all Nigerians would be free to practice their faith.

He reminded the crowd that Nigeria Sunni Muslims, Christians and people of all religious faiths were constant victims of violence, kidnappings, economic deprivation and other hardships.

Soweore declared that “a bad government affects all people of all faiths!”

The members of the Shiite movement gave Sowore a new name, “Sarkin Yaki Free Zak-Zaky” in recognition of his efforts and dedication to ensure the release of their leader and justice for all those murdered extra-judicially during the confrontation with Nigerian troops in 2015.