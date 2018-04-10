OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2018

A lecturer with Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, identified as Professor Richard Akindele demanded to have sex with a student five times as a gratification to upgrade the low mark she scored in a course, according to the audio recording of the conversation between the student and the teacher now trending on the social media.  

In the audio recording obtained by Sahara Reporters, the conversation began with the student asking the lecturer about his previous demand to pass a particular course he is teaching so as to avoid ‘carrying over’ to another academic year.

In his reply, the lecturer told the student to stop asking him questions and just take the opportunity he had extended to her. The lecturer, Richard Akindele

The student probed the lecturer if he was serious, he replied that she should take the ‘opportunity’ or be prepared to repeat the course next year.

He said, “I gave you an opportunity and you missed it, forget about it. You will do it next year. Me that agreed to do something. I know what I meant. If you don’t trust me forget about it. If I wouldn’t do it, why should I give you audience in the first place. If I am not interested in doing it, I won’t give you audience. The other person has come and I told her straight away because there is nothing I can do to bail that person out and her mark is even better than your own. The person scored 39 while your own is 33.”

The lecturer then accused the student of having her period the day he demanded sex from her initially. The girl responded that she was really on her period.

She said, “I was really seeing my period Professor Akindele.”

At this point, the lecturer told her to stop mentioning his name.

He then asked if she was still on her period and she responded that she wasn’t.

Prof Akindele replied by asking her if her boyfriend had had sex with her.

She responded, “Is it every time that someone will be ‘doing’ with the boyfriend? Is it every time you do it with your wife?” “Yes,” he answered but the girl exclaimed. “It’s a lie,” “Not possible.”

He went on to tell the girl his plan was to have sex with her five times before he would pass her, beginning from the next day after the discreetly taped conversation, and then four other times.

All efforts to reach Professor Akindele for his side of the story have proved futile as his phone number was unavailable.

