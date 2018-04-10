Police Recover 425 Illegal Weapons In Abuja

Nigeria Police Force headquarters said it has recovered a total of 425 illegal guns and firearms during its recent stop and search operations.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habilla, who led the Headquarters Joint Task Team revealed this in Abuja on Monday, April 9.

He said that the illegal firearms were recovered during raids and stop and search operations carried out by the team personnel in the city. Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Kpotum

He said the recovered firearms include two General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 114 AK47 rifles, eight Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) and 301 other assorted guns.

In a similar development, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has extended the deadline for the recovery of all illegal firearms to April 30.

It will be recalled that Mr. Idris had given the directive to recover all illegal firearms in the country on February 24.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the police had recovered 1457 illegal arms in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States; 198 guns in Kastina states; and 84 guns in Kaduna state respectively following the Inspector General’s order.