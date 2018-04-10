Police Recover 425 Illegal Weapons In Abuja

Nigeria Police Force headquarters said it has recovered a total of 425 illegal guns and firearms during its recent stop and search operations. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habilla, who led the Headquarters Joint Task Team revealed this in Abuja on Monday, April 9.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 10, 2018

Nigeria Police Force headquarters said it has recovered a total of 425 illegal guns and firearms during its recent stop and search operations.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habilla, who led the Headquarters Joint Task Team revealed this in Abuja on Monday, April 9.

He said that the illegal firearms were recovered during raids and stop and search operations carried out by the team personnel in the city. Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Kpotum

He said the recovered firearms include two General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 114 AK47 rifles, eight Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) and 301 other assorted guns.

In a similar development, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has extended the deadline for the recovery of all illegal firearms to April 30.

It will be recalled that Mr. Idris had given the directive to recover all illegal firearms in the country on February 24.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that the police had recovered 1457 illegal arms in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States; 198 guns in Kastina states; and 84 guns in Kaduna state respectively following the Inspector General’s order.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Police Shoot At Protesting Ondo University Students, Injure One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Inspector General of Police Donates Surveillance Helicopter To Taraba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Offa Robbery: We Have Arrested Seven Suspects, Says Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police VP Osinbajo Supports State Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Osama, Last Jailbreaking High Profile Killer Linked To Senator Dino Melaye Arrested
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Police IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Dauda To Sue National Intelligence Agency and New Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Muslim Group Warns Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma To Thread With Caution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad