Shell's Payment To Nigeria Up By 19 % In 2017`

Payments made by Royal Dutch Shell, the major international oil company operating in Nigeria to the federal government increased from $3,638,241,040 in 2016 to $4,322,742,582 in 2017. The rise in payment was as a result of a 10 % growth in production, the oil company said in its 2017 sustainability report published on Monday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 10, 2018

Payments made by Royal Dutch Shell, the major international oil company operating in Nigeria to the federal government increased from $3,638,241,040 in 2016 to $4,322,742,582 in 2017.

The rise in payment was as a result of a 10 % growth in production, the oil company said in its 2017 sustainability report published on Monday.

The company said in the report that output from its operated fields averaged 464,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) while production from offshore and deep-water fields managed by its local subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), averaged 167,000 boe/d.

A breakdown of money paid to the Nigerian government by Shell shows that it is made up of production entitlement, taxes, royalties, and fees.

While $3,197,530,557 was spent on production entitlement, $765,526,389; went to taxes, $245,769,306 was paid as royalties and $113,916,331 was used to pay fees.

The production entitlement was paid to the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources collected the royalty, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service received the tax returns.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was given a statutory allocation of $79,675,241.

The IOC, however, warned that insecurity in the Niger-Delta remains a challenge to its operations.

The proceeds of Shel’s remittances to the federal account, were derived from its operations in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Shallow Water, SPDC West, SPDC East and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) and PSC 1993 (OPL209).
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Business Marketer Blames Taxes, Levies For High Cost Of Aviation Fuel In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business AfDB Clashes With IMF, World Bank Over Coal Power
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Business 28% Of Investments In Nigeria Oil Sector In 3 Years To Go Into Ultra Deep Depths
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Nigeria's Oil And Gas Pipeline Network To Undergo Integrity Test
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Intrigue Thickens Over OML 42 As Neconde Sues Shell
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Shell Losses 9,000 Barrels of Oil per Day In Nigeria In 2017.
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term: Matters Arising, By Mike Ozehkome:
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Gives Reason For Release Of Dapchi Girls, Denies Ceasefire Talks With FG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Finally, President Buhari Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Messiah Will Come From North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Ngozi The Untouchable
Books My New Book On 'Fighting Corruption', A Dangerous Venture, Says Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: We'll Pay For Buhari's Nomination Form- APC UK Vows
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad