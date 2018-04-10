Sowore Storms Abuja, Vows To Sack Buhari From Aso Rock in 2019

A human rights activist and Publisher of Saharareporters , Omoyele Sowore on Monday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to begin to pack his luggage from Aso Rock as he vowed to wrestle power from him come 2019.

He made this revelation while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters on his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja on Monday.

Sowore noted that he is taking over Abuja as the President jetted out of the country for his medical check up.

He wished the President speedy recovery noting that he will be going back to his village in Daura in Katsina State upon his return. Sowore in Abuja

According to him " In 2014 and 2015 we thought that he has integrity and ability to run this country but what he has done to us today is worse. One of his ministers, three days ago confronted me on a radio station in Ibadan and said 75% of the Nigerian youths are inconsequential. Our arrival in Abuja today is a consequential take over of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ). It is a consequential take over of the 36 states of Nigeria and the West African region.

He noted that by this time next year, Nigerian youths would be smiling while those in power today will be wailing. He told the crowd that the mobilisation train will be moving to Kaduna and Kano where he will have townhall meetings to explain his program and agenda to the residents.

He pointed out that this government refused to do the townhall meeting because they are arrogant,adding that they relied on 'Ghana Must Go' and that is why $1billion was approved for purchase of arms to fight boko haram.

"The same boko haram they said that it has been technically defeated. What they are doing is to technically enrich themselves and technically steal and use the money for the next election. But they will be shocked in 2019," he stated.

Sowore reiterated that money would fail President Buhari, just as it failed his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. He urged the youths not to sit back or aloof rather they should take the country back from the corrupt politicians.

He lamented the agony and hardship been faced by Nigerians workers as a result of meagre salaries they are collecting even with the skyrocketing prices of staple foods in the market.

The activist promised that a police officer will not collect less than N100, 000 as salary when he is voted in as President.

Sowore will hold a townhall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday 10th April at Denis Hotel. He is expected to unveil his agenda and programmes for Nigerians when voted to power in 2019 at the event. Sowore and Buhari