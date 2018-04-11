Current Leaders Lack Capacity To Move Nigeria Forward, Says Sowore

A presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections and convener of #Take Nigeria Back Movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has attributed the challenges as well as failures being recorded on the various spheres of Nigeria’s national life to lack of capacity and character by the country’s past and current leaders.



Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters spoke in Abuja during a townhall meeting with Nigerians on Tuesday night.



The presidential aspirant who has been going around the country to meet the citizens at the grassroots in actualisation of his presidential ambition, said the present crop of Nigerian leaders cannot take the country out of its economic and political logjam because the level of their thinking is still at the ‘analogue’ level. SaharaReporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore

While commenting on murderous activities of criminal herdsmen, Sowore stressed that the Fulani bandits became audacious simply because they have somebody at the helms of affairs who is enabling their criminal activities with the support of middle cadre criminal security agents.



" The only way Nigeria can get out this circle is to get rid of this man because as you are voting him out you are also voting out his lieutenants and cabal," he noted.



On restructuring, Sowore pointed out that he did not believe the ‘old men’ who have been shouting restructuring mean well for Nigeria.



He cited the example of Chief Olu Falae who collected N100million from former President Goodluck Jonathan to ‘restructure’ his pocket during the campaign for 2015 general elections.



He stressed that there is need to address the energy sector particularly electricity which, according to him, must be given the deserved priority.



Sowore also told the audience that Nigeria biggest resource is not oil.



In his words " Nigeria biggest resource is not oil, especially in this knowledge base global economy. It is the Nigerian brain and Nigerians that I have known have been operating on their own to survive. You know that they are just waiting to be unleashed on the world with their intellect and capacity for hard work "



He promised to have an energy mix forum as soon as he is voted into power, promising that his government would generate 4,500mw of electricity through solar alone. He said through solar, the country can get 52,000mw that can power universities and its environs at a lesser cost.



" It can be done in 90 days. It is just to bring in the materials assemble them and hook them up to the grid," Sowore stated.



Sowore assured that the present economic and political logjam being experienced in the country can be reversed through revolutionary politics.



He added that there is no need to join any party but to build a movement that would wrestle power from the present crop of politicians and to the advantage of the people.



The activist said that there is need to give Nigerian workers living wage instead of minimum wage, adding that no worker can live on N18, 000.



He revealed that 21% of the federal workforce are ghost workers.



"We saw the police, 80, 000 policemen did not exist and you take that out and the rest of them are guiding the VIPs and their girlfriends. All these have to change immediately," he submitted.



"One thing I told their people when they called after I arrived Abuja that I should be careful and I told them that there is nothing to be careful about because you are talking to the President of Nigeria come 2019. I refused to ask for police protection because I am being protected by the people of Nigeria "



Co-Convener #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, was among the speakers at the event.