Ghana To Start Paying Gas Supply Debts

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPC), Harriet Wereko-robby, says Ghana would soon begin payment of debt it owes on its gas supply agreement with NGas, a company owned By Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC,  Shell, and Chevron. Ghana’s gas stands at $160 million, but the WAGPC administrator expects a payment of $30 million to be made ‘shortly,’ the Punch quotes her as saying.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 11, 2018

Ghana and Nigeria reached an agreement for the supply of 127 million standard cubic feet of gas daily in 2011.

However, delivery volumes dropped due to pipeline vandalization by Niger Delta militants and debts owed by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The Volta River Authority has set-up a payment security, which is expected to cover up the debt burden. The West Africa Gas Pipeline supplies gas to Togo and Benin Republic as well.

 

