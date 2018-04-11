Gov. Fayose Stops Murder Trial of Ekiti APC Chairman, Others

The Ekiti chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Jide Awe, one Mr. Sola Adenijo and Sefiu Owonikoko, who died about three weeks ago, were discharged and acquitted of murder charge filed against them by the state government on Wednesday.

The three men have been standing trial at the Ekiti State High Court on charges of murder for about three years now.

They were accused of being responsible for the murder of Madam Juliana Adewunmi and Murphy Jeje, who are both members of Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling party in Ekiti State. Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Late Adewunmi was the mother of the current Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Segun Adewunmi.

The murder case against the three men who are members of the APC, the main opposition party in Ekiti, was withdrawn on the orders of the state governor, Ayodele Fayose by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Kolade.

He said the withdrawal of the suit was intended to promote peace among the people of Erinjiyan Ekiti where both complainant and the APC Chairman hails from.

Kolade said “What happened in court today is far beyond politics, the governor in his usual characteristic manner of promoting peace and brotherliness in all communities in Ekiti and across party lines has intervened.

“In this matter, so many good people across Nigeria, even the defendants in this matter, have appealed to his Excellency to intervene in this matter, particularly in Erijinyan, more so as the defendants and complainant are of the same family, the complainants have given the go ahead and said the matter should be withdrawn.

“This development equally supports the cause of justice. One of the cardinal principles of justice is the promotion of peace.”

Ibrahim Olanrewaju, counsel to the defendants, said with the Attorney General himself in court to withdraw the case, the court was left with no option, but to set the accused persons free.

“This simply means that this charge can’t be filled in any court again. Like you all know the genesis of the case. We are not saying that somebody was not murdered, but we all know that it is more of a political fight than looking for justice.

“We salute the state for doing this, we salute the courage of the attorney general for the bold step and we salute the courage of our Lord Justice Omotoso for discharging and also acquitting the defendants. He could have just discharged without acquitting them.”