Gov. Wike Blames APC, Buhari, For Nigeria's Security Problems

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the degeneration of the security situation across Nigeria was because the All Progressives Congress-led Federal government has been playing politics with security issues.

Wike, who spoke during a courtesy visit to his office by the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday claimed that when Rivers had issues with kidnapping, instead of tackling the issue, the federal government and its agents plotted how to declare a state of emergency in the state

“The Federal Government politicized the issue of security in Rivers State at a time when its intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity.

“Every day, you hear people being killed like chickens. In Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno states, the story is the same. The case of Offa (Kwara State) where 50 persons were killed recently is disheartening.

“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that seven persons had been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?”

The Governor lamented that while Nigeria is considered ‘Big Brother Africa’ the country has been unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute basic governance process.

He, however, called on professional to show interest in the political development of Nigeria so as to ensure that APC federal government returns to the right track. Wike