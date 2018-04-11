I Will Send Buhari Back To Daura, Says Northern PDP Presidential Aspirant

A presidential aspirant, Mr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, says he is capable of sending incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari back to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State if given ticket as the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election.

Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, issued in response to President Buhari’s declaration for second term tenure said with the currents situation in the country, it will not be too difficult for him to dislodge Buhari from the presidential villa in 2019.

“Absolutely, he will not have it easy. Do not forget that President Buhari had contested three elections and lost until a certain action by the PDP made many members to exit the party and go to the APC, and made him to win. APC is practically PDP. Even Buhari’s best, his very best, he won by only 2.5 million. Now, he is in about his worst, with the economy on its knees, the insecurity, the herdsmen issue that he has not attended to, the educational system and millions of jobs lost, while the people’s awareness is on the increase,” Baba Ahmed said. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

He dismissed the argument that the incumbency factor may work against him, arguing that he will be contesting against Buhari on the same Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Muhammadu Buhari is welcome to contest for the Presidency in 2019 and I think it is a healthy practice to have a gentleman of his age, his mold, and people who have been in power for the past 50 years contest. But as for popularity, it is highly arguable. I think the support of many Nigerians has been taken for granted.

“And I think the average Nigerian has now become more intelligent politically and more aware. That political awareness is what I think leaders who have been in power and think automatically that without people making recourse, they will just endorse them and support them. That is the awareness that they are taking for granted. What I have learned in my few years in life is that never take people for granted."