Lagos Police Docks Danish Man On Murder Charges Over Death Of Nigerian Wife, Daughter

The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday that it had decided to charge Mr. Peter Nielson, to court for two counts charge of murder. Nielson, a Danish was alleged to have murdered his wife Mrs. Zainab Nielson and daughter, Petral Nielson.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday that it had decided to charge Mr. Peter Nielson, to court for two counts charge of murder.

Nielson, a Danish was alleged to have murdered his wife Mrs. Zainab Nielson and daughter, Petral Nielson.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed that the case be charged to court based on the findings of the Crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, the preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts," Chike Oti, spokesperson for Lagos Police Command said in a statement.

He added that the Danish man would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court on Wednesday 11th April, 2018, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begins.

A duplicate copy of the murder case file has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice, the police spokesperson said while assuring that further development on the matter would be communicated to members of the public. 

