Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London

Angry Nigerians stormed Abuja House, the residence where President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the UK is residing on Tuesday to vent their anger over what they described as the failings of the Nigerian leader back home. The protesters were armed with different placards to indicate their grievances against the Buhari administration. As reflected in some of the placards, the protesters condemned failure of the Nigerian government to stop killings of citizens by alleged Fulani bandits in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2018

Angry Nigerians stormed Abuja House, the residence where President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the UK is residing on Tuesday to vent their anger over what they described as the failings of the Nigerian leader back home.

The protesters were armed with different placards to indicate their grievances against the Buhari administration.

As reflected in some of the placards, the protesters condemned failure of the Nigerian government to stop killings of citizens by alleged Fulani bandits in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

Some of the protesters were also against the bid by the President to seek re-election among other complaints of inaction of the Buhari administration.

The protest was peaceful as police officers were on ground to maintain law and order. President Muhammadu Buhari Oak TV

However, the presidency said the protest was the handiwork of corrupt group of people who are scared of Buhari second term bid.

On Monday, during the National Executive council meeting of APC, President Buhari had made his intention to seek re-election known to the executives.

Government owned News Agency of Nigeria quoted a source as saying, “Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest for another term in office as president of Nigeria, the camps of alleged looters and corrupt elements within and outside the country have been jolted,”

“This has forced them to push panic buttons including renting a motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against the President on his arrival into the United Kingdom.”

Another source that spoke in Aso Villa also gave his response on the protest said, “Esteemed Nigerians home and abroad, friends and business investors in Nigeria, should please see through the veil of the motive behind the Abuja House, Kensington London demonstration,”

“It was an orchestrated act of desperation and a ploy to blackmail and hoodwink the President from concentrating on his anti corruption campaign, which is fast gaining grounds locally and internationally.

“This unpatriotic act is not unconnected to the Federal government policies to name and shame corrupt citizens and looters; to collate database of Nigerians with homes in UK who are not paying the right taxes, and the hot drive to prosecute all financial defaulters through bilateral and multilateral means.”

Speaking further, the source added that the protesters are not citizens of Nigeria.

“Some of the protesters are not even Nigerians but hired hatchet men paid to do the dirty job. According to security sources, the protesters are said to be bent on embarrassing and humiliating the President throughout his stay in the UK," the source added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Senior Advocate Says Inefficiency will Linger If Buhari is Re-elected
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Will Fix 'PDP's 16 Years Of Mistakes' In Second Term, Says Dr. Anyim
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Must Be Allowed To Practice Their Faith Freely, Anywhere, Says Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Investigation: Nigerian Senator Caught In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term: Matters Arising, By Mike Ozehkome:
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy 190 Power Projects To Be Completed In Few Months, Says Fashola
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Senior Advocate Says Inefficiency will Linger If Buhari is Re-elected
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Will Fix 'PDP's 16 Years Of Mistakes' In Second Term, Says Dr. Anyim
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Must Be Allowed To Practice Their Faith Freely, Anywhere, Says Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion CBN: Nigeria's Roguish Central Bank?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad