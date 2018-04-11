No Money To Hold 'Owambe' Under Buhari Govt, Says Amaechi

Mr Rotimi Ameachi, the Minister of Transportation has said President Muhammadu Buhari has ended practice of getting 'free money' from government under different illicit guises and as such, there is no fund to be deployed for frivolities Nigerians are known for like ‘owambe’ (parties). The minister said this at the presentation of a book authored by the late Dr. Matthew Mbu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs titled, ‘Dignity in Service where he revealed that ministers earn just N950,000 a month.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2018

Mr Rotimi Ameachi, the Minister of Transportation has said President Muhammadu Buhari has ended practice of getting 'free money' from government under different illicit guises and as such, there is no fund to be deployed for frivolities Nigerians are known for like ‘owambe’ (parties).

The minister said this at the presentation of a book authored by the late Dr. Matthew Mbu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs titled, ‘Dignity in Service where he revealed that ministers earn just N950,000 a month.

Mr. Ameachi, a former governor of Rivers State, added that it is out of the N950,000 that he pays for his accommodation and also settles his personal staff.

He pointed out that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had stopped the culture of waste, such that citizens no longer throw lavish parties.

He said, “A minister earns only N950, 000 a month. Out of this money, N350, 000 is for accommodation, so there is no more money given to you. The remaining N600, 000 includes payment for your staff, personal assistants and all that.”

He continued, “Nigerians like going to parties. That is one benefit of this government. We now assess our wealth and value money. Before, once you get money from the illegal means, we hold parties. There are very few parties these days because there is no more money to hold such parties. There are no ‘owambe’ anymore because there is very little money to hold ‘owambe.’ The reason is that the ‘owambe’ money used to come from the government and there is no money in the government to do such.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Senior Advocate Says Inefficiency will Linger If Buhari is Re-elected
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Will Fix 'PDP's 16 Years Of Mistakes' In Second Term, Says Dr. Anyim
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Investigation: Nigerian Senator Caught In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
Education OAU Professor Demands To Have Sex Five Times To Pass A Female Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari’s Declaration For Second Term: Matters Arising, By Mike Ozehkome:
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Reacts To Sex Scandal, Says Its Investigating Veracity Of The Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Want A Second Term-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion CBN: Nigeria's Roguish Central Bank?
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Energy 190 Power Projects To Be Completed In Few Months, Says Fashola
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Senior Advocate Says Inefficiency will Linger If Buhari is Re-elected
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics ‘You Are Inconsequential…Go Contest For Councillor,’ Nigerian Minister Tells Sowore
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer Tuface To Run For Political Office
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad