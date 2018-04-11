Support Buhari For Second Term To Get Presidency In 2023 , SGF Tells Igbo

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha says the people of Southeast Nigeria will have a better chance of producing a president in 2023 if they give their support to the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Preach it to the other south-east states that the shortest way to Igbo presidency is to support Buhari in 2019,” Mustapha told a delegation of the Ebonyi state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who visited his office on Tuesday.

The Igbos of the Southeast voted overwhelmingly for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 general election won by APC’s Muhammadu Buhari. President Muhammadu Buhari and SGF, Boss Mustapha

With another general election just months away, there are indications that the region still remains a major bastion of opposition to the president and the ruling party.

But Mustapha said the region must support the party this time around in its own interest.

He also asked the local chapters of APC across the Southeast to open their doors to new members: “This is the time to open your arms and your doors to even those that are perceived as enemies, you must have a large heart to receive them.

“That is why Mr. President himself specifically directed the party to consider the provisions of waiver as provided for in our constitution. Why is he saying that? It is because in this game there are no permanent enemies or friends.

“The dynamics of politics can change and people that you perceive today are not with you, will be with you tomorrow. So, your ability to receive them with grace will determine whether they will feel welcome or isolated."