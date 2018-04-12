NNPC To Complete Automation Of Crude Oil Sales By Q4 2018

In its quarterly magazine publication, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, says it hopes to complete the automation of its crude oil sale by the last quarter of 2018. “The corporation at the moment has succeeded in automating its oil marketing processes to almost 98 per cent. What that means is that we have a seamless process that can be seen on an electronic platform that can be validated by all so that human intervention is reduced.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 12, 2018

In its quarterly magazine publication, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, says it hopes to complete the automation of its crude oil sale by the last quarter of 2018.

“The corporation at the moment has succeeded in automating its oil marketing processes to almost 98 per cent. What that means is that we have a seamless process that can be seen on an electronic platform that can be validated by all so that human intervention is reduced.”

Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, said the project has reached 98% completion. NNPC

NNPC’s drive to put all its transactions involving the supply, marketing, and sale of the various grades and blends of Nigeria’s crude oil across the world on a virtual platform, is a sure step to transparency.

Experts, however, wish that the corporation or the single regulator that will be established when the Petroleum Industrial Bill becomes law would publish oil production volumes of all petroleum wells in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC Unscrupulous Petroleum Marketers Defrauding Nigerians - DPR Official
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana To Start Paying Gas Supply Debts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Youths Protest Against Deputy Speaker Over Fraud Of N1.4 Billion
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Low Oil Prices, In Final Analysis, Good For Nigeria By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Agip Pipeline Explosion Kills 3, Injures 7 In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Media Support Group Wants Activist Arrested For Alleged Sedition
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME I've Made Over N100m From Kidnapping, Says Herdsmen In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Gov. Fayose Stops Murder Trial of Ekiti APC Chairman, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Investigation: Nigerian Senator Caught In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Will Send Buhari Back To Daura, Says Northern PDP Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Suspends Omo Agege For 90 Legislative Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku, Only Candidate Capable Of Defeating Buhari In 2019 - Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Buhari Blames Gaddafi For Killings Across Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari: Why I Declared My Intention To Seek Re-election Now
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senators Bicker Over Buhari's Alleged Incompetence Of Herdsmen Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad