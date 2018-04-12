NNPC To Complete Automation Of Crude Oil Sales By Q4 2018

In its quarterly magazine publication, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, says it hopes to complete the automation of its crude oil sale by the last quarter of 2018.

“The corporation at the moment has succeeded in automating its oil marketing processes to almost 98 per cent. What that means is that we have a seamless process that can be seen on an electronic platform that can be validated by all so that human intervention is reduced.”

Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, said the project has reached 98% completion. NNPC

NNPC’s drive to put all its transactions involving the supply, marketing, and sale of the various grades and blends of Nigeria’s crude oil across the world on a virtual platform, is a sure step to transparency.

Experts, however, wish that the corporation or the single regulator that will be established when the Petroleum Industrial Bill becomes law would publish oil production volumes of all petroleum wells in the country.