Tuition Fees: Lecturers, Parents Disagree With University Of Ibadan Management

Some lecturers of University of Ibadan, UI, have disagreed with the school management over the recent increases in various fees being paid by the students.

The lecturers said they were not consulted by the school’s management before the decision to increase the fees was taken at an executive meeting and academic forum held immediately after the Parent’s Forum on Wednesday, Sahara Reporters gathered.

The meeting, also attended by the Provost of Medical School was held at the Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

While kicking against the new fees, the lecturers pointed that Physiology, Biochemistry, Medical lab science, and Human Nutrition are not professional courses, and there was no need for the N75,000 fee imposed on students studying the courses. University of Ibadan

They argued that the fee for the courses should not have been more than N20,000.

Lecturers who spoke against the increases in the fees were Professor Abdul Ganiyu and Olayinka Raji, from the Department of Agricultural & Environmental Engineering, Professor Olatunde Farombi from the Department of Biochemistry and Prof. George Ademowo from the Department of Biomedical Laboratory science, it was gathered.

They also countered the argument of the Provost that the N90,000 increment in fee for MBBS and Dentistry courses was to cover the Examiners'/Exam fee and Accreditation Fee. Departmental Heads who attended the Forum said the school, and not students should bear responsibility for payment of the fees.

But while the Provost agreed to the N20,000 fee for non-professional courses as argued by the lecturers, he insisted that the fee for MBBS and Dentistry could not be less than N90,000. Students protesting hike in fees

While insisting on the non-reduction of fee related to MBBS and Dentistry, the Provost said he has to return to the Senate to get approval for changes to the other fees.

Recall that the management of UI had jacked up accommodation fee being paid by medical students from N14, 000 to N30, 000 for residential halls within the main campus, and N40, 000 for residents of the Medial hall, Alexander Brown Hall, located within the premises of University Teaching Hospital (UCH).

Apart from the hike in accommodation fee, the school also introduced “Health Professional Training Levy” which would cost the students over N50, 000 each.

Following protest by students over the new fees, the University authority had on Saturday directed medical students to vacate the halls of residence.

Majority of parents had at the meeting called by the management of the school following protests by the students also rejected the increase in fees.

The parents said they said they could not afford the new fees, which they described as outrageous not justifiable.