VAIDS: FIRS, EFCC To Tackle Tax Defaulters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has joined hands with The Federal Inland Revenue Service to stop tax defaulters.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler, in a visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, on April 11, 2018, had said that the agencies will focus on taxpayers who have declined to rely on the Federal Government’s tax amnesty program, Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), to balance their tax charges.

He said: “There are some issues of non-remittance of withholding tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax.

“The EFCC has shown support before. When tax defaulters are invited to your office (EFCC), we see the result. I don’t know how you do it but we see the result.

“Recently, two banks came forward to comply on their own. I think that they must have heard words. We want joint assistance with EFCC, especially now that VAIDS is over, to make sure that all tax defaulters get the lawful treatment.

“I want to let every taxable person in Nigeria know that we are ready to deploy all powers at our disposal to ensure that every tax defaulter is punished according to the law.”

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of EFCC said the Commission is ready to do more to bring offenders to book.

“People are in a hurry to collect taxes but are reluctant to remit them.”