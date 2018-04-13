Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

Another Nigerian identified as Mr. ThankGod Okoro, 30, from Ogbaku in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been killed in South Africa.

Mr. Okoro died in circumstances described as part of the continuous pre-meditated murder of Nigerians.

Reports indicate that about 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa from February 2016 till date.

Mr. Habib Miller, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, confirmed the murder of Okoro in a telephone interview with NAN in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Habib said, “The union is not happy with the latest murder of ThankGod Okoro on April 9 by a member of the South African Police Flying Squad at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg.

“The officer who shot Okoro claimed that the young man attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation,

“Our team has gone to the Florida Police Station to ensure that due process is followed in an attempt to seek justice on the killing.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified of the killing of Mr. Okoro. Anyone suspected or found on the wrong side of the law should be arrested and tried at the appropriate court.”