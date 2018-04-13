Borno Govt Confirms 3 Dead From Fresh Cholera Outbreak

Borno commissioner for health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, has confirmed the death of three people in the fresh cholera outbreak ravaging the state. The commissioner disclosed this while receiving the Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebrayesus who visited WHO’s Emergency and Response Centre on Friday in Maiduguri.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 13, 2018

Pointing out that about 700 cases of cholera were recorded in Baga, Doron Baga, and Kukawa in the past few weeks, the commissioner said that the state government in collaboration with World Health Organization and other partnering agencies had scaled up activities to combat the fresh outbreak of the disease in the state. Cholera Outbreak In Borno

Mshelia also revealed that the state government had in the past six months conducted vaccination to control the disease.

He also added that the state government, with the support from WHO and other organizations, had also executed various programs to control, hepatitis E, malaria, polio, measles, meningitis and other diseases.

However, the commissioner called for closer collaboration with WHO to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

In response, Ghebrayesus assured of WHO’s commitment to contain the spread of cholera, polio and other diseases in the state.

“The current cholera outbreak was recorded in areas where vaccination was not conducted. The outbreak would be analyzed to avert future occurrence,” he said

He commended the state government for demonstrating the political will to control the outbreak and transform healthcare service delivery in the state.

It would be recalled that 61 persons died of cholera in the state between June and December 2017.

