Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

Former minister of education and co-convener of Bring back Our Girls Campaign, Dr. Oby EZekwesili in a series of tweets on Friday asked president Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to order.

The tweets were her reaction to the directive of police chief banning protest and rallies from holding at the popular Unity Fountain, Abuja.



The police commissioner in charge of the FCT disclosed this on Friday after the arrest of Deji Adeyanju, an activist, for allegedly inciting civil unrest. Former minister of education, VP of the World Bank and Co- Founder of the #BringBackOurGilrs campaign



The activist was later released following the intervention of popular musician and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy.



The police directive was obviously targeted at restricting activities of civil rights groups like the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement and Our Mumu Don Do which have been holding rallies and protests at the location.



Indeed, the Police had consequently taken away the chairs being used by the BBOG members in their daily sit outs advocacy for release of Chibok girls at the Fountain.



While condemning the Police directive, Ezekwesili pointed out that rather than infringing on the rights of citizens, the police ought to be ordered to go after those responsible for the killings going on across the country.



@ObyEzekes tweets read: “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT Can the [email protected] @NGRPresident @MBuhari please ASK the IG @PoliceNG to please vacate the location of our DAILY SIT OUT for OUR #ChibokGirls? ASK the officers of @PoliceNG to immediately RETURN our SEATS that they have carted away.

“It is UNFORGIVABLE that OUR Movement keeps being HARASSED for advocating for abducted girls who are our fellow citizens even just a few hours to heartbreaking FOUR YEARS of their CAPTIVITY.The DUTY @MBuhari as C-in-C owes OUR #Chibokgirls is JUSTICE OF RESCUE.#StopThisNow!!!”