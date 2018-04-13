EFCC Arraigns Ex-Taraba Assembly Speaker Over N267.49m Election Bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Thursday arraigned former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Mark Bako Useni, before Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur of the Taraba State High Court over N267.49m election bribe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Thursday arraigned former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Mark Bako Useni, before Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur of the Taraba State High Court over N267.49m election bribe.

The former speaker, who was arraigned alongside Hassan A Abubakar and John Danjuma Ali, was alleged to have received the sum of N45m for himself and Arc. Darius Ishaku, the then PDP Gubernatorial candidate in the state, while John and Hassan received N267.46m from the $115m Diezani bribe to influence officers working with INEC Taraba State. Bako Useni DailyPost

Count one of the charges read, “MARK BAKO USENI, being the former speaker and member Taraba State House of Assembly, HASSAN A ABUBAKAR, the Head of Administration at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and JOHN D. ALI, Retired Public Servant at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sometime between March and May, 2015 in Jalingo, within the Jurisdiction of Jalingo Judicial Division of the High Court of Taraba State in such different capacities did engage yourselves in criminal conspiracy to corrupt Public Officers to wit; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff contrary to Section 9 (1) (a) and Punishable under Section 9 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000”.

The former speaker and the two other defendants pladed not guilty to the four counts charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to procure benefit for public officers and corrupt receipt of monetary benefits, slammed against them by EFCC.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel Abubakar Aliyu asked for a date to commence trial.

While adjourning the case to 26, 27 and 28 June, 2018 Justice Filibus granted bail to all the accused persons. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Name Shehu Sani Suspect In Murder Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME I've Made Over N100m From Kidnapping, Says Herdsmen In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Police Officer, Abducted Transport Workers In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Whistle-blowers Might Get as Low as 1% Commission – Sagay
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiite Members Shut Abuja Down With Massive Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Atiku's Son Battle Over Children's Custody
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Many Northern Politicians Have Not Performed And Have No Business Returning To Office
Elections INTERVIEW: Buhari, Most Northern Politicians Not Deserving Of Second Term - Abubakar
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Sen. Omo-Agege’s Supension: Urhobo Drag Senate To Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Adebayo Shittu As A Shit! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy How I Will Tackle Problems Of Insecurity, Power If Elected President - Sowore
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Senators Bicker Over Buhari's Alleged Incompetence Of Herdsmen Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Buhari Blames Gaddafi For Killings Across Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Name Shehu Sani Suspect In Murder Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad