Igbo Presidency: VON DG, Okechukwu, Applauds SGF

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has expressed appreciation to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Barrister Boss Mustapha, over his advice to the people of the southeastern region on how to achieve Igbo presidency.

Mustapha had during a visit of a delegation of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday urged Igbos to support President Muhammadu Buhari to get a second term so that the region will have a better chance of producing a president that will succeed Buhari in 2023.

The SGF told his guests that the shortest way to actualize the region’s dream of producing a president is by overwhelmingly voting for President Buhari in 2019. Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu

Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Mr. Okechukwu thanked the SGF, “for the good advice he gave Ndigbo, through the Ebonyi State APC, who he urged to preach it to the other South East states that the shortest way to Igbo presidency is to support Buhari in 2019.”

He said, “I am glad that my boss, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Barrister Boss Mustapha has added his voice with his candid advice to Ndigbo.

“We have serially shouted on top of our voices, reminding Ndigbo of the imperative of voting for Buhari, so as to harvest the golden opportunity provided by the presidential zoning convention between Northern and Southern geopolitical zones in 2023.”

“Buhari is the only president in the last 19 years who deemed it fit to construct the 2nd Niger Bridge, to revamp dilapidated South East road infrastructure and is the only Northerner bound by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to exit in 2023. This is the shortest route, as any other Northerner is 2027.”

Okechukwu asked Ndigbo: “shall we continue sulking marginalization, and lamentation; instead of grabbing the opportunity providence has provided us with both hands?

" I am pretty sure that our South-West and South-South brothers and sisters in APC will in the spirit of equity and natural justice support us if we support Buhari."