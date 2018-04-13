Nigeria Need Your Advice On Anti-Graft War, PDP Chairman Tells EU

Uche Secondus, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the European Union (EU) to advise the Nigerian government to employ the use of certified best global practices in its war against corruption.

Secondus made the call when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, paid the party a courtesy visit at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “What we have observed is that the government is taking martial steps to harass and intimidate opposition members. Uche Secondus

“We believe in the rule of law. Let them take to the rule of law, which is very key, to the growth of democracy. Without the rule of law there is no democracy; there will be impunity. National Assembly members and leaders are being framed. This will not go well for our democracy.

“So, the responsibility is for international community to advice the government to adopt the best practices as it is all over the world,’’

Secondus also said PDP has a strong belief in the rule of law which was why the party ensured that a credible elections was conducted and that the party also accepted defeats.

The Chairman said, “We did not go to court, neither did our candidate at that point go to court. We obeyed the choice of the people. We believe in the mandate of the people.

“Nigerians have given the mandate to the APC; let them talk to Nigerians who have given them mandate whether they are ready to renew it. Nigeria as the largest black nation in the globe cannot afford crisis because of the huge effect it would have in the continent and the entire global democratic community, if democracy is truncated in Nigeria,’’

He also used the opportunity to question how prepared the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was for the Ekiti governorship election holding in July.

Secondus warned against the use of technology citing the election in America as an example.

“We knew what happened in America, but let it be the technology that will enhance the delivery of credible, free and transparent elections. Let it not be the technology of the software to manipulate elections. So, we urge INEC to abide by the rule of the game.’’

In his reaction, Mr. Karlen said the visit was part of the mission of the organization to reach out to stakeholders in Nigeria, including political parties.