Police Arrest, Release Activist Deji Adeyanju In Abuja

Deji Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigeria Movement and one of the leading voices in the campaign to free Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria who has been in the detention of Department of State Services, DSS since December 2015 was arrested for some hours by the police in Abuja on Friday.

Deji was however released on bail few hours after he was arrested.

Deji was arrested by some officials of the Nigeria Police Force for reasons yet know on Friday afternoon.

His arrest of Deji was confirmed by co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu.

Aisha shared a screenshot of a message sent to her by Deji when he was arrested.

Aisha disclosed that she had been trying to contact Deji but he has not been picking his calls.

Aisha condemned the arrest as she noted that officers of the Nigeria police are fond of arresting harmless citizens, yet they are incapable of curbing killer sect across the country.

“What kind of an inept government gets angry at a citizen demanding for justice yet does not get angry at those killing its citizens? People have been killed in the last 24 hours yet the Nigerian government hasn't mustered the courage to go after them yet comes at Deji”, she said. Deji Adeyanju

Meanwhile, the police have also stopped some members of the BBOG from holding their usual meeting by preventing them from entering the Unity Fountain usual meeting of the gathering in Abuja.

The group tweeted saying, “We have heavy @PoliceNG presence at Unity Fountain our usual meeting grounds in Abuja. They claim that no one would be allowed to come in for any gathering. And also, they have taken (stolen?) our chairs from our usual meeting locations to an unknown place.”