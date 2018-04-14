Balarabe Musa Offers Sowore PRP's Presidential Ticket, Rubbishes OBJ's Third Force Coalition

A former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa has asked the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, to use the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as a platform for actualizing his 2019 presidential ambition.

Alhaji Musa who received Mr. Sowore and members of his #Take Back Nigeria Movement at his private residence in Kaduna on Friday said PRP is ready to offer its platform for a presidential candidate that has the capacity and is fully prepared to take Nigeria out of its present woes and socio-economic challenges.

As such, he said the party is inviting Sowore to contest on its platform as current reality indicates that Nigeria needs a young and vibrant political leader who understands how the socio-economic system of the country works and would be able to match his words with action. Omoyele Sowore

"We are inviting you to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and by the time you are declaring, I would lead the declaration, because we believe in socialist reconstruction of Nigeria, and striking with a leading role in the economy to ensure peace, equality, social justice, and restoring the dignity of Nigeria," Alhaji Musa said.

The former governor noted that PRP as an organized political party would be willing to join a coalition of political parties being agitated by Mr. Sowore, ahead of the 2019 general election.

He noted a coalition of political parties would be able to tackle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

"It depends on circumstance, we have always championed the relevance of political coalition and whenever a political party come out to change Nigeria alone, we advise the political party to form a coalition of relevant political parties on the basis of a minimum program for Nigeria, covering national unity, democracy, and social-economic development.

"And that is the minimum condition we require because PRP in its history has never contested an election without being in a coalition in one way or the other as long as our separate existence remains and there is a better alternative," he added.

He observed that the current Nigeria political system has been dominated by corrupt politicians, with ethnicity, cultural and religion bias, who also steals the people's commonwealth to contest elections at all cost.

He, however, asked Mr. Sowore not to join the ‘bandwagon’ in his journey to the seat of power.

The former governor especially dismissed the coalition being championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Alhaji Musa said those re-grouping to join Obasanjo’s ‘third force coalition’ have nothing to offer the country.

He described the Obasanjo's third force as a "kangaroo coalition" of political jesters who have once failed the country.

"The people associating themselves with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his third force kangaroo coalition has nothing to offer and cannot take us further, and seventy percent of them, I have associated with them in one form or another. They have always disappointed us. If we are forced, we shall mention their names," Alhaji Musa said.

In his reply, Mr. Sowore said he and members of his team in the #Take Back Nigeria Movement are already in talks with a coalition of political parties in the quest for a platform.

He explained that his political campaign to become the next Nigeria President would always be devoid of ethnicity and religious bias, noting that Nigeria is one and will continue to be a united country under his as Nigeria’s president.

The pro-democracy activist also used the opportunity to condemn the attitude of past Nigerian leaders who failed to develop the country, despite having the power and enormous resources to do so.

Mr. Sowore, further told his host that he is ready to disrupt the political system as Nigerians are already agitating for a revolutionary change in government to pave way for a young leader who will digitalize the system and take it back from the current analog old thinkers in power.