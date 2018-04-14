Church Declares 3-Day Fasting, Prayer For Leah Sharibu

A Nigerian church, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has ordered a three- day fasting and prayer for Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgent group in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19. While the other girls have been released, Boko Haram is reportedly holding on to Sharibu because she refused to renounce her faith and embrace Islam.  

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2018

A Nigerian church, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has ordered a three- day fasting and prayer for Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgent group in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19.

While the other girls have been released, Boko Haram is reportedly holding on to Sharibu because she refused to renounce her faith and embrace Islam.  

ECWA president, Jeremiah Gado, told journalists after a meeting of the church’s council in Jos, Plateau state that the prayer and fasting for the release of Sharibu would start on start on April 27 and end on April 29, 2018. Chritian-Girl-Not-Returned-Dapchi

He said, “The fasting and prayer will be rounded off with special church services in all ECWA Church branches the world over, on April 29.”

The church also called on the Nigerian government to ensure prompt release of Sharibu.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Chibok Girls: You Are Failures, Bakare Tells Buhari, Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Information That Only 15 Chibok Girls In Custody Of Boko Haram Are Alive Not Available To Us, Says Nigerian Govt.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Syria Downs Most Missiles Of US, UK, France, And Russia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gaddafi: Presidency Slams Buhari's Critics
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Reject N5m Offer For Oba Balogun's Twins
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore And The 2019 Presidential Election By Ifeoluwapo Adeniyi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Adebayo Shittu: The Fool As Entertainer On Stage By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
South Africa Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How I Was Tortured By Soldiers To Implicate Shehu Sani- Murder Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Balarabe Musa Offers Sowore PRP's Presidential Ticket, Rubbishes OBJ's Third Force Coalition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad