Church Declares 3-Day Fasting, Prayer For Leah Sharibu

A Nigerian church, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has ordered a three- day fasting and prayer for Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgent group in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19.

While the other girls have been released, Boko Haram is reportedly holding on to Sharibu because she refused to renounce her faith and embrace Islam.

ECWA president, Jeremiah Gado, told journalists after a meeting of the church’s council in Jos, Plateau state that the prayer and fasting for the release of Sharibu would start on start on April 27 and end on April 29, 2018. Chritian-Girl-Not-Returned-Dapchi

He said, “The fasting and prayer will be rounded off with special church services in all ECWA Church branches the world over, on April 29.”

The church also called on the Nigerian government to ensure prompt release of Sharibu.