Kidnappers Reject N5m Offer For Oba Balogun's Twins

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has pleaded with the kidnappers of his twin children to release them.

by News Agency Nigeria Apr 14, 2018

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has pleaded with the kidnappers of his twin children to release them.

He made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

He appealed to the kidnappers to bear with him as he does not have the money being requested.

The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom and later reduced it to N40 million.

Oba Balogun offered them N5 million, which they rejected.

“The kidnappers should please bear with me and return my kids, I am ready to do anything that will make them happy."

“I don’t want to endanger the life of my kids and I am not out to fight them because there is no reason for that," Balogun said.

NAN reports that gunmen on Thursday kidnapped the five-year-old twins of Balogun from his Akobo residence in Ibadan.

The mother of the kids was said to have been hospitalized since she received the news of the kidnap with doctors battling to save her life.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Oyo State Police Command was doing everything possible to rescue the kidnapped children unhurt and arrest the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, has consequently directed the command’s anti-kidnapping squad and other special outfits to organize a manhunt for the suspects and rescue the victims safely."

“We assure the parents and the public that we will succeed in this task,“ Ajisebutu said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
News Agency Nigeria

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How I Was Tortured By Soldiers To Implicate Shehu Sani- Murder Suspect
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Name Shehu Sani Suspect In Murder Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Family Of Woman Killed By Nigerian Army Seeks Justice As Commanding Officer Offers N200,000 As Compensation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME I've Made Over N100m From Kidnapping, Says Herdsmen In Edo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Six Policemen, Six Others Killed In Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Gov. Okowa Shuns Ibori's N350 Million Elaborate Thanksgiving Reception To Pretend Delta State Didn't Fund It
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Syria Downs Most Missiles Of US, UK, France, And Russia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gaddafi: Presidency Slams Buhari's Critics
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency: VON DG, Okechukwu, Applauds SGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sowore And The 2019 Presidential Election By Ifeoluwapo Adeniyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Adebayo Shittu: The Fool As Entertainer On Stage By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
South Africa Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How I Was Tortured By Soldiers To Implicate Shehu Sani- Murder Suspect
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad