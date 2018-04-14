Nigeria Govt Should Do More For Victims Of Boko Haram - Amnesty Nigeria Boss

The Director of Amnesty International, Nigeria, Osai Ojigho has called on the Nigerian government to do more for victims of Boko Haram attacks and activities in the country.

Osai who was speaking on the fourth-year anniversary of the abduction of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram group in Chibok, Borno State, maintained that the Nigerian government is still failing victims of Boko Haram by not doing enough for those affected by the attacks and other insurgency activities of the militant group.

She lamented that in spite of the unfortunate incident at Chibok, thousands of people are still being kidnapped with the government not doing anything to stop kidnapping and killings in the Northern part of the country. Director of Amnesty International, Nigeria, Osai Ojigho

She said, “What happened in Chibok should have served as a wake-up call to the Nigerian government. Yet four years on, thousands more women and girls have been taken from their homes and forced to live in captivity, in events largely unnoticed and unreported by media.

Osai insisted that it is long overdue for the government to deliver meaningful action on behalf of all the victims of Boko Haram’s crimes.

The Nigeria Director of AI urged the federal government to secure the release of the hundreds of people who are still being held by Boko Haram, including the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi girl still in captivity.

She also said the government should provide more support for past victims and families of those still missing in addition to opening a register for abducted people.