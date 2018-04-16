22 Nigerians Killed By Defective Electricity Distribution Network In 3 Months- NEMSA

Faults in the distribution network of eight distribution companies resulted in the death of 22 persons in three months, the latest report from the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA) shows.

As stated in the report, distribution defects in the systems of Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola distribution companies (Discos), caused the death of six employees and 22 third parties in the three months under study.

The breakdown of the deaths indicated that five persons were killed in Benin, one person in Eko, one person in Enugu, four persons in Ibadan, one person in Yola, four persons in Jos, three persons in Kano and Kaduna respectively, were electrocuted within the period.

Abuja, Ikeja and Port Harcourt Discos, recorded no such casualties. NEMSA said there is the need for the companies to improve the defects in their networks as a priority.