#BringBackOurGirls Suspends Sit-Out Because Of Police Harassment

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 16, 2018

The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has announced the suspension of its daily sits- out due to what it described as frustration by the Nigerian police.

The group in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume said the police banned the advocacy group from holding its daily sit-outs, despite a subsisting court order that gives the movement right to hold its meetings.

The group, therefore, said it shall suspend its sit-outs while reviewing the situation and will hold a press conference on Wednesday, 18 April 2018.

"On the eve of the Fourth Year Commemoration of the Chibok abduction, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force descended on the Unity Fountain, venue of our daily sit-outs in Abuja since 30 April 2014 and carted away our chairs. Our members who arrived for the sit-out on 13 April 2018 were also manhandled and the meeting space barricaded" he said.

"As of this moment, there is an obvious plan to deny us access to the Unity Fountain as a ploy to frustrate our advocacy which has been ongoing for four years" he added.

The group also stated that the revelations on 14 April 2018 by a journalist Ahmed Salkida, about the fate of the 112 #ChibokGirls in the hands of the terrorists, and the response put out by the Federal Government was too "weighty for insubstantial response by FG".

"The Federal Government claims that it has officials and international contacts assisting in the process of getting our girls back. It follows therefore that the Federal Government has the added responsibility of making available the assuring details which it has from its officials and international contacts". Sahara Reporters Media

Saharareporters, New York

