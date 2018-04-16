Buhari's Best Not Good Enough For Nigeria - Sheikh Gumi

Popular Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Abubakar Gumi, has said “the best” of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari can offer is not good enough for Nigerians.

Sheik Gumi said this during an interactive session with Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant in Kaduna.

The cleric noted that President Buhari administration is doing his best, but the best he can offer is not good enough for the country.

He said, “It is like a student I used to have. He studies do his homework and read but when the exams come, he fails. The problem is not that he is not trying but that was his capacity. The same thing is the problem of the present administration. Truly, they are doing their best, but their best is not good enough. What they need to do is to give chance to someone with the capacity to deliver.”

Mr. Sowore said the aim of consultations he and his team are doing across the country is to encourage the people to raise important questions as to what should be done differently by the presidential aspirant.

“People are asking questions about what we are going to do differently. Somebody called this morning and said the North’s problem is lack of education but there is also the problem of drug consumption among the youths, high mortality rate, there is also the problem of electricity, our roads are not good. And at the end of the day, everybody came to the conclusion that for the country to prosper, people with the capacity to deliver have to be there,” Sowore told his host.

The presidential aspirant noted that the problem of roads in the country can be tackled as Nigeria is only twice the size of California, a state in the United States of America.

Sheik Gumi further said there is the need for synergy in Nigerian politics to ensure development in the country.

He said, “when I traveled to Uyo during Akapbio’s tenure, there was no pothole in the capital city and when the governor was asked, he said whenever he sees a pothole on the road, the commissioner for works will have to come and explain it. So, some states are doing it but it is in partial. So, what we need is a synergy from everybody.”

Sheikh Gumi said the Nigerian government has been exploiting citizens since the colonial era, but it should be with a view to better the fortunes of the country: “If you look at the colonial era, the railways were built towards the coast. So, it was about transporting resources to their own country. It has at least provided transportation. Exploitation has been going on, but since we are a nation blessed, and this country, we are still here, let’s build a nation with little emphasis on what divides the people.”