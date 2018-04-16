EFCC Recovers N216m From “Swiss Golden” Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered a total of N216,402,565.05 from Swiss Golden Investment, an online investment that purportedly deals in buying and selling of Gold Bars.

The recovery was sequel to a petition the Commission received from thousands of complainants who alleged that they invested in Swiss Golden Investment which was advertised as an online investment that deals with buying and selling of Gold Bars. The petitioner further alleged that after investing over a billion naira into the business, the company refused to pay them any dividend or pay them back their capital.

Upon receipt of the petition, the Commission invited the petitioners and they volunteered statements. Through intelligence, the Commission picked up one Maxim Lobaty, a Russian and two Nigerians: Austin Emenike and Dickson Nonso Onuchukwu in Lagos. The trios were subsequently conveyed to the Kano operational zone of the EFCC for further investigation.

Swiss Golden which is headquartered in Hong Kong was discovered through investigation to be a Ponzi scheme that was designed to defraud innocent victims of their hard earned money.

After being drilled at the Commission's Kano Zonal Office, Maxim and his co-suspects consented to the refund of the investment. Subsequently, a total sum of N216, 402,565.05 (Two Hundred and Sixteen Million, Four Hundred and Two Thousand, Five Hundred Sixty-Five Naira) only have now been recovered.

However, while the investigation was ongoing, it was discovered that Swiss Golden Company Limited has defrauded over seven thousand Nigerians to the tune of over N3,000,000,000 (Three Billion Naira) only.

The investigation into the alleged fraud is still ongoing and all efforts are being made to recover the money involved and the alleged suspects are brought to justice.