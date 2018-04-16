I Criticized My Husband Out Of My Sense Of Justice - Aisha Buhari

Wife of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha has said her criticisms of the actions and inactions of the administration being led by her was “a result of my sense of justice”.

She spoke at the 2017 Vanguard Awards where she was honoured as Vanguard Personality of the Year 2017.

The wife of the President who was represented by Halima, one of her daughters, emphasized that her criticisms were not meant to ridicule the administration of her husband, but because she was raised to always stand by the truth. Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari

Aisha said, “I wish to thank the management of Vanguard Media Limited for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians particularly women, children and less privileged.

“One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as criticism to a government that I am part of.

“I need to state that my position was a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been. As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so. On this note, I hereby dedicate this award to the people of Nigeria, especially women. Thank you sincerely for this award.”

Mrs. Buhari had in an interview in 2016 with BBC said if the administration of President Buhari continued with its way of governance, she was not going to support his second term bid if he decides to run.

She said, “The President does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”

Similarly, she also claimed that some people had hijacked the government from her husband. When she was asked to name them, she said, “You will know them if you watch television.”

“He is yet to tell me but I have decided, as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again.”

However, President Buhari has declared his interest to run for the Presidency in 2019.